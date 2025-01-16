Nigerian Forces Crush Boko Haram and ISWAP Militants in Borno Offensive
In a significant military operation in northeastern Nigeria, Nigerian troops have eliminated 76 Boko Haram and ISWAP militants in Borno State. The offensive also led to the arrest of 72 suspects and the rescue of eight hostages with recovered weapons and ammunition.
Nigerian military forces have reported a successful operation in northeastern Borno State, killing 76 militants associated with Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in recent weeks, according to a spokesperson on Thursday.
The offensive targeted areas of heavy insurgency from these groups, who have been active since 2009, and recently intensified their attacks in Borno. A particularly brutal attack occurred in the Dumba community where 40 farmers were killed.
Major-General Edward Buba detailed that Nigerian troops conducted operations from January 7 to 13 in Damboa, Bama, and Chibok, resulting in 24 militant deaths, the capture of 72 suspects, and the rescue of eight hostages. Multiple weapons, including AK-47s and explosives, were also seized.
(With inputs from agencies.)
