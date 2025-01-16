Nigerian Forces Crush Boko Haram and ISWAP Militants in Borno Offensive

Nigerian military forces have reported a successful operation in northeastern Borno State, killing 76 militants associated with Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in recent weeks, according to a spokesperson on Thursday.

The offensive targeted areas of heavy insurgency from these groups, who have been active since 2009, and recently intensified their attacks in Borno. A particularly brutal attack occurred in the Dumba community where 40 farmers were killed.

Major-General Edward Buba detailed that Nigerian troops conducted operations from January 7 to 13 in Damboa, Bama, and Chibok, resulting in 24 militant deaths, the capture of 72 suspects, and the rescue of eight hostages. Multiple weapons, including AK-47s and explosives, were also seized.

