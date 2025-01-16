Left Menu

Jharkhand HC Demands Swift Municipal Elections Amid Government Delay

The Jharkhand High Court has questioned the state government's delay in holding municipal elections, expressing frustration over the use of a 'triple test' approach. This method, including setting up a commission and reservation stipulations, has stalled the elections since April 2023, resulting in governance disruptions.

The Jharkhand High Court has directed the state government to conduct municipal elections within four months, expressing dissatisfaction with the prolonged delay caused by the contentious 'triple test' approach.

Justice Anand Sen's directive came during a contempt hearing initiated by former ward councillor Roshni Khalko. Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari was present as the court expressed its annoyance at the government's stance.

The court criticized the government's reliance on the 'triple test' method, insisting that both the Supreme Court and the high court have noted that it is unnecessary. The pending elections, overdue since April 2023, have led to a civic governance vacuum, prompting Khalko's legal challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

