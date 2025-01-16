Legal Battle for Justice: Narayan Sai's Wife Seeks Maintenance
Narayan Sai's wife, Janaki Harpalani, has taken legal steps to recover seven years of unpaid maintenance from her husband, who is serving a life sentence for rape. Her lawyer suggests seizing Sai's assets to fulfill the Rs 53 lakh due, with the next hearing scheduled for January 29.
The family court in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has been approached by Janaki Harpalani, the wife of Narayan Sai, to claim seven years of maintenance payments owed by her husband.
Narayan Sai is currently imprisoned in Surat, Gujarat, serving a life sentence for rape. In 2018, the court ordered him to pay Rs 50,000 monthly to Janaki, but the dues have since accumulated to Rs 53 lakh.
Lawyer Vandana Parihar proposed that the outstanding amount be paid by liquidating Sai's properties. The court hearing is set for January 29, as Janaki Harpalani hopes for justice after a prolonged delay.
