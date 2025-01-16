Legal Battle for Justice: Narayan Sai's Wife Seeks Maintenance

The family court in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has been approached by Janaki Harpalani, the wife of Narayan Sai, to claim seven years of maintenance payments owed by her husband.

Narayan Sai is currently imprisoned in Surat, Gujarat, serving a life sentence for rape. In 2018, the court ordered him to pay Rs 50,000 monthly to Janaki, but the dues have since accumulated to Rs 53 lakh.

Lawyer Vandana Parihar proposed that the outstanding amount be paid by liquidating Sai's properties. The court hearing is set for January 29, as Janaki Harpalani hopes for justice after a prolonged delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)