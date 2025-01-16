Left Menu

Legal Battle for Justice: Narayan Sai's Wife Seeks Maintenance

Narayan Sai's wife, Janaki Harpalani, has taken legal steps to recover seven years of unpaid maintenance from her husband, who is serving a life sentence for rape. Her lawyer suggests seizing Sai's assets to fulfill the Rs 53 lakh due, with the next hearing scheduled for January 29.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:11 IST
Legal Battle for Justice: Narayan Sai's Wife Seeks Maintenance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The family court in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has been approached by Janaki Harpalani, the wife of Narayan Sai, to claim seven years of maintenance payments owed by her husband.

Narayan Sai is currently imprisoned in Surat, Gujarat, serving a life sentence for rape. In 2018, the court ordered him to pay Rs 50,000 monthly to Janaki, but the dues have since accumulated to Rs 53 lakh.

Lawyer Vandana Parihar proposed that the outstanding amount be paid by liquidating Sai's properties. The court hearing is set for January 29, as Janaki Harpalani hopes for justice after a prolonged delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025