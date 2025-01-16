Left Menu

Ukraine's Economic Forecast: Adapting to Wartime Challenges

Ukraine's GDP growth is set to slow to 2.7% this year, following an expected 3.6% rise in 2024. Deputy Economy Minister Andrii Teliupa confirmed continued governmental support for businesses adapting to wartime conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:17 IST
Ukraine's Economic Forecast: Adapting to Wartime Challenges
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to witness a slowdown, with growth expected to be 2.7% this year, according to a statement from a deputy economy minister.

Forecasts indicate the nation's economy is likely to expand by about 3.6% in 2024, with governmental focus on economic adaptation during wartime conditions.

Deputy Economy Minister Andrii Teliupa announced during a round table discussion that the government remains committed to supporting businesses as they navigate the challenges posed by ongoing wartime factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025