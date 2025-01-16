Ukraine's Economic Forecast: Adapting to Wartime Challenges
Ukraine's GDP growth is set to slow to 2.7% this year, following an expected 3.6% rise in 2024. Deputy Economy Minister Andrii Teliupa confirmed continued governmental support for businesses adapting to wartime conditions.
Ukraine's gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to witness a slowdown, with growth expected to be 2.7% this year, according to a statement from a deputy economy minister.
Forecasts indicate the nation's economy is likely to expand by about 3.6% in 2024, with governmental focus on economic adaptation during wartime conditions.
Deputy Economy Minister Andrii Teliupa announced during a round table discussion that the government remains committed to supporting businesses as they navigate the challenges posed by ongoing wartime factors.
