Ukraine's Economic Forecast: Adapting to Wartime Challenges

Ukraine's gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to witness a slowdown, with growth expected to be 2.7% this year, according to a statement from a deputy economy minister.

Forecasts indicate the nation's economy is likely to expand by about 3.6% in 2024, with governmental focus on economic adaptation during wartime conditions.

Deputy Economy Minister Andrii Teliupa announced during a round table discussion that the government remains committed to supporting businesses as they navigate the challenges posed by ongoing wartime factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)