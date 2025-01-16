Fatal Surge in Turkey: The Deadly Cost of Counterfeit Alcohol
Recent days in Istanbul have seen over 30 deaths linked to the consumption of counterfeit alcohol. Rising beverage costs and increased taxes are pushing more individuals to dangerous, illegal alternatives. Authorities have intensified their crackdown, detaining suspects and seizing illegal alcohol stock to combat this lethal trend.
Istanbul is grappling with a grave crisis as over thirty individuals have died recently from ingesting counterfeit alcohol, as reported by Turkiye's state-run Anadolu Agency. This uptick in fatalities has prompted an intensified crackdown on these dangerous beverages.
The deaths occurred among around eighty individuals who sought medical attention in hospitals around the city, with thirty-one patients remaining critical in intensive care units. The rise in counterfeit alcohol consumption has been tied to the skyrocketing prices of legal alcoholic beverages driven by inflation and government taxes.
In response, authorities have detained six individuals allegedly involved in the sale of these lethal drinks. Further, charges of "deliberate murder" have been filed against two other suspects. The crackdown has also seen the seizure of 29 tons of bootleg alcohol and the revocation of licenses from 64 businesses across Istanbul.
