Chaotic Escalation: Attack on Relief Convoy in Kurram

A military convoy delivering vital supplies to Kurram district in Pakistan was targeted by a rocket attack on Thursday, resulting in the death of one soldier and six assailants, authorities reported. The attack echoes ongoing tensions within the region plagued by sectarian violence.

In the aftermath, multiple vehicles from the 35-truck convoy, en route to Parachinar, were set ablaze by the attackers, with contact lost to several drivers. This comes amid a peace agreement that has done little to alleviate the turmoil, with roads still blocked, crippling the area and leading to severe shortages.

Officials and community leaders are voicing their concerns, demanding decisive action from the government to prevent a recurrence of such brutal assaults on aid and passenger convoys, which have left residents isolated and vulnerable.

(With inputs from agencies.)