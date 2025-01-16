Chaotic Escalation: Attack on Relief Convoy in Kurram
A convoy carrying relief supplies to Pakistan's Kurram district was attacked by rockets, resulting in the death of a soldier and six 'terrorists', with several others injured. Sectarian strife between Shia and Sunni tribes has caused significant casualties and blockades, exacerbating food and medicine shortages.
A military convoy delivering vital supplies to Kurram district in Pakistan was targeted by a rocket attack on Thursday, resulting in the death of one soldier and six assailants, authorities reported. The attack echoes ongoing tensions within the region plagued by sectarian violence.
In the aftermath, multiple vehicles from the 35-truck convoy, en route to Parachinar, were set ablaze by the attackers, with contact lost to several drivers. This comes amid a peace agreement that has done little to alleviate the turmoil, with roads still blocked, crippling the area and leading to severe shortages.
Officials and community leaders are voicing their concerns, demanding decisive action from the government to prevent a recurrence of such brutal assaults on aid and passenger convoys, which have left residents isolated and vulnerable.
