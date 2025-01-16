Left Menu

Chaotic Escalation: Attack on Relief Convoy in Kurram

A convoy carrying relief supplies to Pakistan's Kurram district was attacked by rockets, resulting in the death of a soldier and six 'terrorists', with several others injured. Sectarian strife between Shia and Sunni tribes has caused significant casualties and blockades, exacerbating food and medicine shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:43 IST
Chaotic Escalation: Attack on Relief Convoy in Kurram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A military convoy delivering vital supplies to Kurram district in Pakistan was targeted by a rocket attack on Thursday, resulting in the death of one soldier and six assailants, authorities reported. The attack echoes ongoing tensions within the region plagued by sectarian violence.

In the aftermath, multiple vehicles from the 35-truck convoy, en route to Parachinar, were set ablaze by the attackers, with contact lost to several drivers. This comes amid a peace agreement that has done little to alleviate the turmoil, with roads still blocked, crippling the area and leading to severe shortages.

Officials and community leaders are voicing their concerns, demanding decisive action from the government to prevent a recurrence of such brutal assaults on aid and passenger convoys, which have left residents isolated and vulnerable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025