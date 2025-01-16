Landmark Confiscation: Police Attach Crime-Proceeds Phone for First Time

For the first time, Gurugram police have attached a mobile phone acquired through criminal proceeds, invoking the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The breakthrough comes from the investigation into a bronze idol theft.

The idol, stolen from Chandrashekhar Farmhouse in Bhondsi last August, prompted an immediate FIR. The investigation led to the arrest of three suspects: Pankaj from Aklimpur, Surender from Teekli in Gurugram, and Imran from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

The police revealed that Pankaj and Surender stole the idol and sold it to Imran for Rs 15,500, with Pankaj subsequently purchasing a mobile phone with the funds. Official statements confirm the attachment of this phone under the new legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)