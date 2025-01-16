Left Menu

Landmark Confiscation: Police Attach Crime-Proceeds Phone for First Time

In Gurugram, a mobile phone bought with money from selling a stolen brass idol was confiscated, marking the first application of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The idol theft from the Chandrashekhar Farmhouse led to the arrest of three individuals, with one suspect using the proceeds for the phone purchase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 16-01-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 22:25 IST
Landmark Confiscation: Police Attach Crime-Proceeds Phone for First Time
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

For the first time, Gurugram police have attached a mobile phone acquired through criminal proceeds, invoking the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The breakthrough comes from the investigation into a bronze idol theft.

The idol, stolen from Chandrashekhar Farmhouse in Bhondsi last August, prompted an immediate FIR. The investigation led to the arrest of three suspects: Pankaj from Aklimpur, Surender from Teekli in Gurugram, and Imran from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

The police revealed that Pankaj and Surender stole the idol and sold it to Imran for Rs 15,500, with Pankaj subsequently purchasing a mobile phone with the funds. Official statements confirm the attachment of this phone under the new legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025