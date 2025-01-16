Kite String Tragedy: Police Fined for Negligence In Fatal Incident

In a significant development, three policemen have been penalized for their negligence linked to the tragic death of a 20-year-old student. The student succumbed to injuries sustained from a 'manja', a sharp kite string, during Makar Sankranti celebrations.

The victim, Himanshu Solanki, was riding his motorcycle when the banned 'Chinese manja' allegedly slit his throat, leading to massive blood loss. His family accused the police of initially turning a blind eye and compelling them to delete video evidence.

An official inquiry led to fines for the officers involved: Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Inspector Ashish Sapre was fined Rs 5000, while two other officers faced smaller penalties. Despite prohibitions, dangerous kite strings remain a perilous part of festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)