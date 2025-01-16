Left Menu

Houthis Amid Ceasefire: Navigating Uncertainty in the Red Sea

The article discusses the Yemen-based Iran-aligned Houthi group's involvement in the implementation of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The Houthis have been involved in disrupting maritime commerce near Yemen, targeting ships with missiles and drones. They are part of Iran's 'Axis of Resistance' coalition, which opposes Israel and the West.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 16-01-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 23:13 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The leader of Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, announced that his group will monitor the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, with a warning they will resume attacks if breached. This ceasefire aims to end the 15-month conflict in Gaza.

The Houthis have persistently disrupted international trade, targeting vessels in the Red Sea with ballistic missiles and drones to express solidarity with Palestinians. These attacks, which began in November 2023, have forced ships to reroute, increasing global commerce costs.

The United States and Britain initiated a multinational effort to safeguard maritime trade in December 2023. The European Union followed with mission 'Aspides' in February to curb Houthi aggression and preserve crucial trade routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

