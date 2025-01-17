Rabbi Criticizes Pope Francis: A Clash Over Gaza

In an unusual display of harsh rhetoric, Rome's chief Jewish rabbi, Riccardo Di Segni, openly criticized Pope Francis for what he perceives as an unfair focus on Israel's military actions in Gaza. The critique was delivered during an annual dialogue event aimed at fostering Catholic-Jewish relations.

Di Segni accused Francis of 'selective indignation,' noting that the pontiff has not addressed other global conflicts, such as those in Sudan, Yemen, Syria, and Ethiopia, with equal intensity. 'A pope cannot divide the world into children and stepchildren and must denounce the sufferings of all,' the rabbi emphasized.

These comments come in the wake of a fragile ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas scheduled to commence soon. The Catholic-Jewish dialogue, meant to signify improved relations, took place at a Catholic university and marked the 36th annual World Day of Catholic-Jewish Dialogue.

