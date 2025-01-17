Lokpal Ups Tech Game Against Corruption
The Lokpal, under Justice A M Khanwilkar, is focusing on recruiting forensic accounting and cyber investigation experts to counter sophisticated corruption. Enhanced IT and AI are being integrated for efficient processes. Collaboration with enforcement agencies and public awareness campaigns are also priorities.
In a bid to tackle evolving corruption, Lokpal is recruiting experts in forensic accounting and cyber investigations, Chairperson Justice A M Khanwilkar announced during the first Lokpal Day event.
Efforts are underway to integrate advanced IT and AI systems, boosting the efficiency of processes at the anti-graft ombudsman.
Khanwilkar emphasized strengthening collaboration with the CBI, CVC, and judiciary, alongside public awareness initiatives to foster a transparent and accountable society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
