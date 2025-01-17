Lokpal Ups Tech Game Against Corruption

In a bid to tackle evolving corruption, Lokpal is recruiting experts in forensic accounting and cyber investigations, Chairperson Justice A M Khanwilkar announced during the first Lokpal Day event.

Efforts are underway to integrate advanced IT and AI systems, boosting the efficiency of processes at the anti-graft ombudsman.

Khanwilkar emphasized strengthening collaboration with the CBI, CVC, and judiciary, alongside public awareness initiatives to foster a transparent and accountable society.

