Justice Department Revokes Pentobarbital Execution Protocol Amid Pain Concerns

The U.S. Justice Department is revoking its federal execution protocol involving pentobarbital after concerns about unnecessary pain. Initiated under Trump's term, potential pain from pentobarbital use spurred reviews and legal challenges. Attorney General Merrick Garland's withdrawal seeks to prevent pain until scientific uncertainties are resolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-01-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 00:29 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Justice Department is withdrawing its protocol for single-drug lethal injections using pentobarbital, following a review that raised concerns over possible unnecessary suffering. Attorney General Merrick Garland's decision aims to emphasize humane treatment during executions.

Pentobarbital's use has stirred legal disputes, prompting a wider review of execution methods nationwide. Scientific and medical findings suggest significant uncertainty regarding the drug's painful effects, as reported by the department.

The protocol's adoption occurred under former Attorney General Bill Barr during Trump's term, replacing a prior three-drug mix. Despite the controversy, federal executions have been halted, with only three inmates remaining on death row following President Biden's commutations of several sentences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

