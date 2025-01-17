Left Menu

Giuliani Settles with Georgia Election Workers Amid Legal Turmoil

Rudy Giuliani, former NYC mayor and Trump's lawyer, has settled with two Georgia election workers he falsely accused of fraud. He previously transferred assets, including his Manhattan apartment, following a $148 million judgment. A trial will decide the fate of his Palm Beach condo amid ongoing legal battles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 00:29 IST
Giuliani Settles with Georgia Election Workers Amid Legal Turmoil
Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and personal lawyer to Donald Trump, has reached a settlement with two Georgia election workers whom he falsely accused of helping to steal the 2020 election for Joe Biden, as reported in court documents on Thursday.

The settlement coincided with what was to be a non-jury civil trial overseen by U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan federal court. The workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea Moss, have sought to seize Giuliani's Palm Beach condominium following a significant judgment against him. Giuliani disputes their claim, arguing the property is his permanent residence, a matter yet to be decided by the court.

Giuliani has already surrendered several assets, including his Manhattan apartment and a vintage Mercedes-Benz, to meet the $148 million judgment. Notably, the former mayor has been twice held in contempt of court over his dealings with Freeman and Moss. Meanwhile, his legal battles continue as he appeals the decision and maintains that gifts given to his son, like New York Yankees championship rings, are exempt from the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025