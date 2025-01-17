Giuliani Settles with Georgia Election Workers Amid Legal Turmoil
Rudy Giuliani, former NYC mayor and Trump's lawyer, has settled with two Georgia election workers he falsely accused of fraud. He previously transferred assets, including his Manhattan apartment, following a $148 million judgment. A trial will decide the fate of his Palm Beach condo amid ongoing legal battles.
Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and personal lawyer to Donald Trump, has reached a settlement with two Georgia election workers whom he falsely accused of helping to steal the 2020 election for Joe Biden, as reported in court documents on Thursday.
The settlement coincided with what was to be a non-jury civil trial overseen by U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan federal court. The workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea Moss, have sought to seize Giuliani's Palm Beach condominium following a significant judgment against him. Giuliani disputes their claim, arguing the property is his permanent residence, a matter yet to be decided by the court.
Giuliani has already surrendered several assets, including his Manhattan apartment and a vintage Mercedes-Benz, to meet the $148 million judgment. Notably, the former mayor has been twice held in contempt of court over his dealings with Freeman and Moss. Meanwhile, his legal battles continue as he appeals the decision and maintains that gifts given to his son, like New York Yankees championship rings, are exempt from the claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi's Legal Battle: Defamation Drama Unfolds
Global Turbulence: Disasters, Legal Battles, and Political Shifts
Political Turmoil: South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Legal Battles Amidst Impeachment
Crypto King Kwon's Legal Battle: Extradition, Charges, and Illusions
Unprecedented Sentencing Amidst Presidential Transition: Trump's Legal Battle Continues