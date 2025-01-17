Giuliani Settles with Georgia Election Workers Amid Legal Turmoil

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and personal lawyer to Donald Trump, has reached a settlement with two Georgia election workers whom he falsely accused of helping to steal the 2020 election for Joe Biden, as reported in court documents on Thursday.

The settlement coincided with what was to be a non-jury civil trial overseen by U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan federal court. The workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea Moss, have sought to seize Giuliani's Palm Beach condominium following a significant judgment against him. Giuliani disputes their claim, arguing the property is his permanent residence, a matter yet to be decided by the court.

Giuliani has already surrendered several assets, including his Manhattan apartment and a vintage Mercedes-Benz, to meet the $148 million judgment. Notably, the former mayor has been twice held in contempt of court over his dealings with Freeman and Moss. Meanwhile, his legal battles continue as he appeals the decision and maintains that gifts given to his son, like New York Yankees championship rings, are exempt from the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)