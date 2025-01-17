Left Menu

Rudy Giuliani Settles Defamation Case over False Election Claims

Rudy Giuliani has settled with two Georgia election workers he falsely accused of election fraud in 2020. The settlement allows him to keep certain properties while avoiding a trial. The workers previously won a defamation judgment against him for his false claims, impacting his reputation significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 00:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rudy Giuliani, once heralded as a hero post-9/11, has reached a settlement with two Georgia election workers he falsely accused of election rigging. This settlement allows him to retain specific properties.

The workers, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss, had previously won a $148 million defamation judgment against Giuliani, tarnishing his reputation. The agreement was reached just as a civil trial was set to begin in Manhattan federal court.

Giuliani, who faced contempt charges over his handling of the workers' case, has been embroiled in legal battles over his 2020 election claims, which have led to multiple defamation and criminal charges. Despite this settlement, Giuliani's legal troubles persist as he appeals the judgment.

