In response to heightened scrutiny largely driven by comments from Elon Musk, the British government announced on Thursday its support for local inquiries into cases of organised child sexual abuse.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper stated that the government would conduct a "rapid audit" of gang-based exploitation and make necessary recommendations to address the issue, underscoring a tactical shift towards localized investigations rather than national ones.

The decision comes after revelations that previous inquiries failed to address all issues and recommendations effectively, with accusations that Prime Minister Keir Starmer didn't support victims during his tenure as chief prosecutor.

