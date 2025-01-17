Left Menu

UK Government Backs Local Inquiries into Organised Child Sexual Abuse

The UK government has announced local inquiries into organised child sexual abuse after Elon Musk highlighted the issue, criticizing Prime Minister Keir Starmer. These inquiries mark a shift from pursuing national investigations, aiming to address gang-based exploitation. A rapid audit and funding support are included.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-01-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 00:55 IST
UK Government Backs Local Inquiries into Organised Child Sexual Abuse
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In response to heightened scrutiny largely driven by comments from Elon Musk, the British government announced on Thursday its support for local inquiries into cases of organised child sexual abuse.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper stated that the government would conduct a "rapid audit" of gang-based exploitation and make necessary recommendations to address the issue, underscoring a tactical shift towards localized investigations rather than national ones.

The decision comes after revelations that previous inquiries failed to address all issues and recommendations effectively, with accusations that Prime Minister Keir Starmer didn't support victims during his tenure as chief prosecutor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025