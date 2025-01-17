Left Menu

Cross-Border Telecom Fraud Crackdown

Chinese and Thai police have arrested 12 individuals involved in scam operations targeting Chinese nationals. These operations led to people being trapped or going missing. China is determined to maintain strong efforts against cross-border telecom fraud, particularly on the Thai-Myanmar border, a hotbed for such criminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 09:50 IST
Cross-Border Telecom Fraud Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese and Thai authorities have collaborated to apprehend 12 domestic and foreign suspects involved in scams targeting Chinese nationals. These scams have resulted in individuals going missing or becoming trapped.

China's state security ministry announced a commitment to maintaining a strong crackdown on cross-border telecom network fraud. This initiative reflects China's resolve in addressing these scams.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for increased efforts by Southeast Asian nations to combat online gambling and telecom fraud, especially along the Thai-Myanmar border, where numerous cases threaten citizens of multiple countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
3
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025