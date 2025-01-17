Cross-Border Telecom Fraud Crackdown

Chinese and Thai authorities have collaborated to apprehend 12 domestic and foreign suspects involved in scams targeting Chinese nationals. These scams have resulted in individuals going missing or becoming trapped.

China's state security ministry announced a commitment to maintaining a strong crackdown on cross-border telecom network fraud. This initiative reflects China's resolve in addressing these scams.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for increased efforts by Southeast Asian nations to combat online gambling and telecom fraud, especially along the Thai-Myanmar border, where numerous cases threaten citizens of multiple countries.

