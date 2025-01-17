Delhi RWAs Demand Greater Empowerment for Civic Solutions

As the Delhi assembly elections approach, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) are calling for a more significant role in addressing the city's civic challenges. They demand that their input be recognized to solve persistent issues such as waterlogging, overflowing garbage, and encroachment.

Atul Goyal, president of the United Residents Joint Action (URJA), underscores the need for RWAs to monitor and propose local development projects. He advocates creating specific authorities for better urban management, like the 'Drainage and Sewerage Authority' and the 'Public Transport Review Authority.'

Concerns over air quality, rampant encroachments, and unmanaged traffic conditions are echoed by other RWA leaders. BS Vohra notes the severe waste management failures, while Saurabh Gandhi highlights the widespread water issues in over 75 colonies, urging for greater RWA empowerment to address these problems effectively.

