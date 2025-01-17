Left Menu

Delhi RWAs Demand Greater Empowerment for Civic Solutions

Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in Delhi seek empowerment to tackle pressing civic issues such as waterlogging, garbage overflow, and traffic congestion. They propose becoming consultative and execution bodies to drive local governance and address infrastructure failures. RWA leaders highlight residents' struggles due to inadequate support from authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 11:47 IST
Delhi RWAs Demand Greater Empowerment for Civic Solutions
  • Country:
  • India

As the Delhi assembly elections approach, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) are calling for a more significant role in addressing the city's civic challenges. They demand that their input be recognized to solve persistent issues such as waterlogging, overflowing garbage, and encroachment.

Atul Goyal, president of the United Residents Joint Action (URJA), underscores the need for RWAs to monitor and propose local development projects. He advocates creating specific authorities for better urban management, like the 'Drainage and Sewerage Authority' and the 'Public Transport Review Authority.'

Concerns over air quality, rampant encroachments, and unmanaged traffic conditions are echoed by other RWA leaders. BS Vohra notes the severe waste management failures, while Saurabh Gandhi highlights the widespread water issues in over 75 colonies, urging for greater RWA empowerment to address these problems effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025