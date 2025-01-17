Supreme Court Revamps Gender Sensitisation Committee

The Supreme Court has announced a revamp of its Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee, aiming for enhanced effectiveness in addressing gender-related issues. This decision reflects an ongoing commitment to justice and equality.

The new 11-member committee is chaired by Justice B V Nagarathna, a member of the top court. Key figures included in the committee are Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, Sujata Singh OSD (Registrar), and esteemed senior advocates such as Menaka Guruswamy, Liz Mathew, and Bansuri Swaraj.

The committee also features advocates Nina Gupta, Soumyajit Pani, and Sakshi Banga, alongside Madhu Chauhan, who represents the Supreme Court Bar Clerks' Association, and Dr. Leni Chaudhuri, an executive Director at the University of Chicago Centre in India, nominated by the Chief Justice of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)