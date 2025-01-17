Left Menu

Supreme Court Revamps Gender Sensitisation Committee

The Supreme Court has restructured its 11-member Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee, with Justice B V Nagarathna taking the chairperson role. The panel includes prominent members such as judges, senior advocates, and representatives from various institutions, aiming to address gender-related issues within the legal framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 11:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has announced a revamp of its Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee, aiming for enhanced effectiveness in addressing gender-related issues. This decision reflects an ongoing commitment to justice and equality.

The new 11-member committee is chaired by Justice B V Nagarathna, a member of the top court. Key figures included in the committee are Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, Sujata Singh OSD (Registrar), and esteemed senior advocates such as Menaka Guruswamy, Liz Mathew, and Bansuri Swaraj.

The committee also features advocates Nina Gupta, Soumyajit Pani, and Sakshi Banga, alongside Madhu Chauhan, who represents the Supreme Court Bar Clerks' Association, and Dr. Leni Chaudhuri, an executive Director at the University of Chicago Centre in India, nominated by the Chief Justice of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

