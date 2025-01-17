Supreme Court Revamps Gender Sensitisation Committee
The Supreme Court has restructured its 11-member Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee, with Justice B V Nagarathna taking the chairperson role. The panel includes prominent members such as judges, senior advocates, and representatives from various institutions, aiming to address gender-related issues within the legal framework.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has announced a revamp of its Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee, aiming for enhanced effectiveness in addressing gender-related issues. This decision reflects an ongoing commitment to justice and equality.
The new 11-member committee is chaired by Justice B V Nagarathna, a member of the top court. Key figures included in the committee are Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, Sujata Singh OSD (Registrar), and esteemed senior advocates such as Menaka Guruswamy, Liz Mathew, and Bansuri Swaraj.
The committee also features advocates Nina Gupta, Soumyajit Pani, and Sakshi Banga, alongside Madhu Chauhan, who represents the Supreme Court Bar Clerks' Association, and Dr. Leni Chaudhuri, an executive Director at the University of Chicago Centre in India, nominated by the Chief Justice of India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK Cracks Down on People Smugglers with New Laws
Supreme Court Lawyers Rally to Defend Former ISKCON Priest in Sedition Case
SC agrees to consider plea of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi seeking implementation of 1991 places of worship law.
Merz Advocates for New US-EU Free Trade Talks
UK Cracks Down on Human Smugglers with Toughened Laws