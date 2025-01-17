Left Menu

U.S. Trade Representative Flags China's Shipbuilding Dominance

The U.S. Trade Representative's office has deemed China's dominance in shipbuilding, maritime, and logistics sectors as unreasonable and actionable under U.S. trade laws. The report suggests urgent measures to bolster U.S. industries, criticizing China's control over these sectors and its impact on American commerce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 12:11 IST
U.S. Trade Representative Flags China's Shipbuilding Dominance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office has revealed that China's strategic dominance in the shipbuilding, maritime, and logistics sectors is deemed 'unreasonable' and actionable under U.S. trade law. Despite the absence of recommended penalties, the findings urge serious consideration by U.S. leadership, effective immediately as of Monday.

According to the report, China's efforts in controlling these sectors represent a major barrier to reviving U.S. industries and enhancing supply chain strength. This targeted dominance undermines fair competition and poses significant economic security risks, said U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

Highlighting the urgency for a robust response, United Steelworkers International welcomed the report, emphasizing the need for swift action. Concerns remain over China's trade practices, including its excess steel production capacity and cronyism, which hinder market-oriented competition and leave American industries at a disadvantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025