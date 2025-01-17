U.S. Trade Representative Flags China's Shipbuilding Dominance

The U.S. Trade Representative's office has revealed that China's strategic dominance in the shipbuilding, maritime, and logistics sectors is deemed 'unreasonable' and actionable under U.S. trade law. Despite the absence of recommended penalties, the findings urge serious consideration by U.S. leadership, effective immediately as of Monday.

According to the report, China's efforts in controlling these sectors represent a major barrier to reviving U.S. industries and enhancing supply chain strength. This targeted dominance undermines fair competition and poses significant economic security risks, said U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

Highlighting the urgency for a robust response, United Steelworkers International welcomed the report, emphasizing the need for swift action. Concerns remain over China's trade practices, including its excess steel production capacity and cronyism, which hinder market-oriented competition and leave American industries at a disadvantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)