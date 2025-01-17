Crackdown on Obscenity in Thane: Bar Raided, 23 Facing Charges
Police in Thane district, Maharashtra, charged 23 individuals, including servers and customers, for alleged obscenity in a bar. The case arose after a raid on January 14, on the Kalyan-Shil road. Manpada police filed charges against those involved in objectionable conduct, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb public indecency.
Authorities in Thane district, Maharashtra, have intensified their efforts to tackle public obscenity by filing charges against 23 individuals. This group includes eight female servers and eight customers, following events that transpired at a local bar.
The situation unfolded during a nighttime raid conducted on January 14 along the Kalyan-Shil road. The raid brought to light actions deemed objectionable by the participating parties.
In response, the Manpada police in Dombivali took decisive action, filing a case on Wednesday against the individuals linked to the incident. This move underscores a broader initiative to curb similar acts of indecency in public spaces.
