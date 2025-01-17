Left Menu

Imran Khan's Legal Turmoil: Corruption Conviction in Al-Qadir Trust Case

A Pakistan court sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to 14 and 7 years, respectively, for corruption in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The ruling included fines and confiscation of land, following allegations of misusing funds originally meant for the national treasury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 13:13 IST
Imran Khan Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant legal development, a Pakistan court has sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to 14 and 7 years in prison, respectively, upon being found guilty of corruption. The high-profile case revolves around the Al-Qadir Trust and allegations of misappropriating funds worth 190 million pounds.

The court, led by Judge Nasir Javed Rana, delivered its verdict after several delays, announcing it in a makeshift courtroom within Adila jail. Apart from the prison sentences, Khan incurred a fine of Rs 1 million and Bushra Bibi Rs 0.5 million. Non-payment would result in extended prison terms for both.

The proceedings of this case have sparked criticism from Khan, who attributed the verdict to political dictation. As negotiations continue between the government and Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, the political climate remains tense, with Khan facing numerous accusations since his 2022 ousting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

