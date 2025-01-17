Supreme Court Halts MoU Mandate on PM-ABHIM

The Supreme Court has intervened in a legal clash between the Delhi government and the Union health ministry, putting the brakes on a contentious directive. On Friday, justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih stayed an order compelling Delhi to formalize a memorandum of understanding (MoU) by January 5, essential for the rollout of the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

Delhi's legal representative, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, voiced his opposition, challenging the Delhi High Court's authority to enforce this policy decision. Highlighting the apparent coercion in signing the MoU, Singhvi questioned the jurisdiction of the judiciary in policy matters, especially when 33 states and union territories have already embraced the program.

The high court's previous ruling emphasized the necessity of the MoU to ensure Delhi's access to crucial health funds and facilities, insisting on its completion despite any electoral conduct codes. The Supreme Court's stay indicates a deeper examination of the balance between judicial oversight and government policy decisions.

