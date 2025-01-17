Naxalite Horror: Brutal Killing in Chhattisgarh
A 48-year-old man named Sukku Hapka was killed by Naxalites on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The victims's body was found with a Maoist pamphlet. A police search operation is underway. Last year, 68 civilians died in similar Maoist violence in the region.
A tragic incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, where a 48-year-old man, Sukku Hapka, was killed by Naxalites over accusations of being a police informer, authorities reported on Friday.
Police stated that Hapka, from Hallur village under Mirtur police station, was abducted from his residence on Thursday evening and strangled by a group of Naxalites. His body was later discovered abandoned in the vicinity.
At the crime scene, police found a pamphlet from the Maoists' Bhairamgarh area committee, confirming their claim of Hapka being an informer. An extensive search operation is currently in progress to apprehend the suspected killers. Notably, 68 civilians fell victim to Maoist violence across Bastar's seven districts, including Bijapur, last year.
