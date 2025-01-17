Imran Khan's Corruption Conviction: A Political Earthquake in Pakistan
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to 14 years in prison on land corruption charges, alongside his wife Bushra Bibi, who received 7 years. This high-profile verdict complicates ongoing negotiations between Khan's party, PTI, and the government amid ongoing political instability since Khan's removal from power.
A Pakistani court sentenced ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan to 14 years in prison Friday over land corruption charges, compounding the ongoing political crisis. The court in Rawalpindi also sentenced his wife, Bushra Bibi, to seven years imprisonment. She was initially free on bail but was detained after the sentencing.
Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar stated the verdict can be contested in higher courts and a plea for presidential clemency could be pursued. PTI, Khan's political party, asserts the case related to Al-Qadir Trust lacks merit and plans to appeal the ruling.
The charges stem from allegations that Khan received land during his tenure as Prime Minister in return for illicit favors, accusations that both Khan and Bibi have denied. The case's development is a significant challenge to Khan's party after their strong showing in the 2024 elections, despite political setbacks since his 2022 ousting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
End-to-end encryption and AI: Bridging the gap between privacy and progress
Riding the Winds of Change: U.S. Markets Begin 2025 with Optimism
Wall Street Optimistic for 2025 Amid Rate Cuts and Political Shifts
Indo Farm Equipment IPO Receives Overwhelming Response with 227.57x Subscription
Breaking through adoption resistance: The challenge for AI companions