Imran Khan's Corruption Conviction: A Political Earthquake in Pakistan

A Pakistani court sentenced ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan to 14 years in prison Friday over land corruption charges, compounding the ongoing political crisis. The court in Rawalpindi also sentenced his wife, Bushra Bibi, to seven years imprisonment. She was initially free on bail but was detained after the sentencing.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar stated the verdict can be contested in higher courts and a plea for presidential clemency could be pursued. PTI, Khan's political party, asserts the case related to Al-Qadir Trust lacks merit and plans to appeal the ruling.

The charges stem from allegations that Khan received land during his tenure as Prime Minister in return for illicit favors, accusations that both Khan and Bibi have denied. The case's development is a significant challenge to Khan's party after their strong showing in the 2024 elections, despite political setbacks since his 2022 ousting.

