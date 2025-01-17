Mumbai's Swift Response to Saif Ali Khan Attack Highlights Safety Concerns

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule asserted that the state government's swift response to the knife attack on actor Saif Ali Khan underscores Mumbai's status as the safest city in the country.

Khan, aged 54, sustained severe injuries when an intruder repeatedly stabbed him at his Bandra residence. Despite the grave situation, doctors report he is recovering well post-surgery.

Critics from opposition parties questioned the government's ability to ensure safety, highlighting a lapse in law and order under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Nevertheless, Bawankule emphasized the government's commitment to maintaining security and proactive incident management.

(With inputs from agencies.)