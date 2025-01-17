Russia's Concerns Over UK-Ukraine Military Partnership
Russia has expressed concerns about a new 100-year partnership between Britain and Ukraine, which includes potential British military presence. Moscow is particularly worried about the possibility of UK bases in Ukraine, as it views this as a NATO advancement near its borders.
On Friday, Russia expressed concerns about a recently announced 100-year partnership agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom, fearing the potential deployment of British military assets in Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed the media regarding British military bases under this agreement, stressing that any NATO country's military expansion near Russia's borders is worrying. He highlighted the need for further analysis.
During talks in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed Western troops' potential deployment in Ukraine for peacekeeping. Meanwhile, Peskov criticized potential British collaboration with Ukraine in the Sea of Azov.
(With inputs from agencies.)
