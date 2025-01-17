8th Pay Commission: A Boost for Central Government Workforce
The Indian government has established the 8th Pay Commission to review and revise the salaries of central government employees and pension allowances. The All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF) applauds this move as fair compensation enhances productivity. The Commission is expected to complete its task within a tight timeframe.
The Indian government has constituted the 8th Pay Commission, aiming to address the financial needs of nearly 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners. This decision, approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signifies a commitment to revising salaries and enhancing welfare.
The move has been praised by the All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF). General Secretary Shiva Gopal Mishra expressed gratitude towards the government, emphasizing the importance of fair and equitable compensation for government employees. The AIRF has long advocated for a review of the pay structure.
Mishra hopes the Commission will fulfill its objectives promptly, highlighting the boost in morale and productivity that fair pay provides. Echoing this sentiment, Guman Singh, President of the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR), described the decision as positive, securing the tradition of decadal salary revisions.
