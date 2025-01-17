Left Menu

Tragic Paths: The Fate of Indians in Russia's Armed Forces

At least 12 Indians have died while serving in the Russian armed forces, with 16 others missing. This revelation comes in light of a human trafficking network that lured young Indian men with job promises, only to involve them in Russia's war in Ukraine, India reported.

The Indian foreign ministry announced on Friday that at least 12 Indians succumbed while serving in the Russian armed forces, and an additional 18 are currently enlisted, with 16 classified by Russia as 'missing.'

This disclosure surfaces in the wake of India's uncovering of a significant human trafficking operation last year. The network reportedly enticed young Indian men with false job offerings in Russia, ultimately coercing them into combating in the Ukraine conflict, escalating the crisis further.

Authorities continue to investigate the extent of this network and remain engaged in efforts to safely recover those identified as missing amidst growing familial and diplomatic tensions.

