The Indian foreign ministry announced on Friday that at least 12 Indians succumbed while serving in the Russian armed forces, and an additional 18 are currently enlisted, with 16 classified by Russia as 'missing.'

This disclosure surfaces in the wake of India's uncovering of a significant human trafficking operation last year. The network reportedly enticed young Indian men with false job offerings in Russia, ultimately coercing them into combating in the Ukraine conflict, escalating the crisis further.

Authorities continue to investigate the extent of this network and remain engaged in efforts to safely recover those identified as missing amidst growing familial and diplomatic tensions.

