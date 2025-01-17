Tragedy in Kurram: Aid Convoy Attacked Amid Sectarian Strife

A rocket and gun attack targeting an aid convoy in northwestern Pakistan's Kurram district has resulted in at least five fatalities, local officials reported on Friday. The tragic incident underscores the ongoing sectarian tensions plaguing the area.

The convoy, consisting of trucks laden with essential supplies like food and medicine, was ambushed while en route to provide aid to residents trapped by conflict. Security officials initially reported one death, which has since increased as authorities confirmed additional casualties and located the bodies of three missing drivers.

The Kurram district, dominated by Shiite Muslims amidst a largely Sunni nation, has been experiencing violence since July 2024. Efforts for peace are consistently challenged, with this recent attack coming just weeks after a ceasefire among tribal leaders was brokered by the government.

