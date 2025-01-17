Left Menu

Tragedy Off West Africa: Migrants' Dreams Dashed

Over 40 Pakistanis are feared dead after a boat capsized near West Africa's coast. Departing from Mauritania, they aimed to reach Europe. Pakistani President Zardari calls for stronger anti-trafficking measures. A Spanish migrant group reports 50 fatalities, primarily Pakistanis, bound for the Canary Islands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:41 IST
  • Pakistan

A tragic incident unfolded off the West African coast, where more than 40 Pakistanis are feared to have drowned following a boat capsizing. This region has become a prominent departure point for migrants trying to reach Europe.

In response to the disaster, President Asif Ali Zardari expressed his deep sorrow and emphasized the importance of implementing rigorous measures to combat human trafficking. His statement on Thursday followed information from Walking Borders, a Spain-based migrant rights organization, which reported that 50 individuals perished en route to the Canary Islands, including 44 Pakistanis. Their ill-fated journey began on January 2.

The Pakistani government confirmed that its embassy in Morocco received information about a boat carrying 80 passengers, among them Pakistanis, which departed from Mauritania and capsized near Dakhla, a strategically important Moroccan-controlled port city in the disputed Western Sahara. While millions migrate to Europe annually via legal channels, the European Union's border agency Frontex states that under 240,000 people entered without documentation last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

