Infamous Gogi Gang Member Arrested in Delhi

Delhi Police have apprehended Ujjwal Mann, known as Bholu, linked with the notorious Gogi gang. Mann, a resident of Alipur, was arrested for his involvement in criminal activities and for flaunting weapons on social media. He was caught with a firearm while conspiring to supply weapons for murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:44 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have detained Ujjwal Mann, also known as Bholu, an alleged affiliate of the infamous Gogi gang, recognized for brandishing weapons online.

Mann, residing in Alipur, Delhi, faced monitoring due to alleged connections with several criminal ventures and the Gogi gang. His apprehension took place in a Sector-16 apartment in Rohini, where police found him in possession of a pistol and a bullet.

Officers revealed that during questioning, Mann admitted to distributing arms under the directives of Monty Maan, a principal gang associate, intended for aiding in an intended homicide.

