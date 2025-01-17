Infamous Gogi Gang Member Arrested in Delhi

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have detained Ujjwal Mann, also known as Bholu, an alleged affiliate of the infamous Gogi gang, recognized for brandishing weapons online.

Mann, residing in Alipur, Delhi, faced monitoring due to alleged connections with several criminal ventures and the Gogi gang. His apprehension took place in a Sector-16 apartment in Rohini, where police found him in possession of a pistol and a bullet.

Officers revealed that during questioning, Mann admitted to distributing arms under the directives of Monty Maan, a principal gang associate, intended for aiding in an intended homicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)