Hope Amid Conflict: Hostages Set for Release in Gaza Ceasefire

In a significant development, the Palestinian militant group Hamas is poised to release hostages under a newly brokered ceasefire agreement set to commence on Sunday, according to information from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office. This move comes after a grueling 15-month war that has wreaked havoc on Gaza, claiming over 46,000 lives and uprooting millions.

The ceasefire deal, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., could ease prevailing tensions across the Middle East, involving not only Hamas but also affiliates such as Iran, Hezbollah, and others. The initial phase mandates Hamas to release 33 Israeli hostages, while Israel will reciprocate by releasing detained Palestinian women and children.

Despite ongoing aerial strikes in Gaza, Israeli leadership is pushing for swift finalization of the agreement. Israel holds 98 hostages, the majority of whom were seized in the October 2023 attacks. Hostage families urge rapid action, emphasizing the urgency of the plight faced by those captured.

(With inputs from agencies.)