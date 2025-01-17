Rapid Arrest: 200 Grams of Heroin Seized at Uttar Pradesh-Bihar Border

In a significant crackdown on narcotics, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested five people from Bihar and seized 200 grams of heroin valued at Rs 40 lakh on Friday. The action was part of an ongoing anti-narcotics campaign, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kripa Shankar.

The arrests were made during routine checks conducted by Ballia city police at a police picket located at Janeshwar Mishra Bridge near the Bihar border. The officers noticed a suspicious four-wheeler approaching from Bihar, which then attempted to turn away upon seeing the police.

When police surrounded the vehicle, the occupants attempted to flee but were quickly apprehended. The suspects, identified as Pintu Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Lavkush Tiwari, Munna Kumar, and Vikas Kumar Tiwari, are all from the Bhojpur District of Bihar. They have been charged and remanded to judicial custody, with heroin seized from their possession.

