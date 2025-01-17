Left Menu

Rapid Arrest: 200 Grams of Heroin Seized at Uttar Pradesh-Bihar Border

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested five individuals from Bihar, confiscating 200 grams of heroin valued at Rs 40 lakh. This was part of an anti-narcotics campaign near the Janeshwar Mishra Bridge. The suspects tried to flee but were apprehended, and cases have been filed against them at Ballia City Kotwali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:33 IST
In a significant crackdown on narcotics, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested five people from Bihar and seized 200 grams of heroin valued at Rs 40 lakh on Friday. The action was part of an ongoing anti-narcotics campaign, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kripa Shankar.

The arrests were made during routine checks conducted by Ballia city police at a police picket located at Janeshwar Mishra Bridge near the Bihar border. The officers noticed a suspicious four-wheeler approaching from Bihar, which then attempted to turn away upon seeing the police.

When police surrounded the vehicle, the occupants attempted to flee but were quickly apprehended. The suspects, identified as Pintu Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Lavkush Tiwari, Munna Kumar, and Vikas Kumar Tiwari, are all from the Bhojpur District of Bihar. They have been charged and remanded to judicial custody, with heroin seized from their possession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

