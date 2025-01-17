Ukraine's Missile Strike on Belgorod: Tensions Escalate

Ukraine tested its military prowess by launching an assault involving six U.S.-made ATACMS missiles targeting the Belgorod region in Russia, according to a report by the Russian Defence Ministry on Friday.

The Ministry assured the public that all missiles were successfully intercepted, causing no casualties or material damage. However, it vowed retaliation against the Ukrainian operation.

Simultaneously, the Ministry announced that Russian forces had gained control of four additional villages in Ukraine's volatile Donetsk region, although independent confirmation of these claims remains unavailable at present.

(With inputs from agencies.)