Ukraine's Missile Strike on Belgorod: Tensions Escalate

Ukraine launched an attack with U.S.-made ATACMS missiles on Russia's Belgorod region. The Russian Defense Ministry reported no casualties or damage as all missiles were intercepted. Additionally, Russian forces gained control over four villages in Ukraine's Donetsk region. Independent verification of these reports is pending.

Updated: 17-01-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:45 IST
Ukraine tested its military prowess by launching an assault involving six U.S.-made ATACMS missiles targeting the Belgorod region in Russia, according to a report by the Russian Defence Ministry on Friday.

The Ministry assured the public that all missiles were successfully intercepted, causing no casualties or material damage. However, it vowed retaliation against the Ukrainian operation.

Simultaneously, the Ministry announced that Russian forces had gained control of four additional villages in Ukraine's volatile Donetsk region, although independent confirmation of these claims remains unavailable at present.

