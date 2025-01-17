Russia and Iran Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Global Tensions

In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to seal a wide-ranging cooperation agreement as both nations confront significant Western sanctions.

Dubbed the 'comprehensive strategic partnership treaty,' it encompasses commerce, military alliances, science, education, and cultural exchanges as key areas of collaboration between the two nations.

This partnership marks a critical moment for Iran and Russia, especially as both countries deal with geopolitical pressures, including instability in the Middle East and anticipated policy shifts under US President-elect Donald Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)