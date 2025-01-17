Guterres Calls for Israeli Withdrawal from Lebanon

During a recent visit to the UN peacekeeping headquarters in south Lebanon, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territories and cease military actions inside Lebanon.

Guterres highlighted these actions as violations of the UN Security Council's resolution to halt the 14-month conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. Since the 60-day truce began on November 27 of last year, Israeli troops have conducted operations inside Lebanon that must cease immediately, according to Guterres.

He also pointed out that the UN peacekeeping force, known as UNIFIL, has discovered over 100 weapons caches belonging to Hezbollah or other armed factions. Guterres reiterated that only the Lebanese government forces and UN peacekeepers should maintain an armed presence south of the Litani river, as other militant forces undermine Lebanon's stability.

