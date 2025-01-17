Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Mandate on Delhi's Health Policy Agreement

The Supreme Court has paused a Delhi High Court order requiring the Delhi government to sign an MoU with the Central government for implementing the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. This development follows Delhi's plea highlighting its own existing healthcare initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:34 IST
Supreme Court Halts Mandate on Delhi's Health Policy Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday halted an order compelling the Delhi government to finalize a memorandum of understanding with the Central health ministry by January 5. This agreement concerned the implementation of the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih demanded responses from the Centre and others regarding a plea from the Delhi government challenging the Delhi High Court's December 24 decision. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Delhi, urged the court to consider the plea, arguing that the state was unduly pressured to agree with the Centre.

The plea emphasized that PM-ABHIM was tailored for rural areas, whereas Delhi's urban-focused health facilities were adequately served by existing mohalla clinics. It contested the mandatory signing of the MoU, citing autonomous policy decisions and legislative oversight unique to Delhi's healthcare architecture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025