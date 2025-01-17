Supreme Court Halts Mandate on Delhi's Health Policy Agreement

The Supreme Court on Friday halted an order compelling the Delhi government to finalize a memorandum of understanding with the Central health ministry by January 5. This agreement concerned the implementation of the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih demanded responses from the Centre and others regarding a plea from the Delhi government challenging the Delhi High Court's December 24 decision. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Delhi, urged the court to consider the plea, arguing that the state was unduly pressured to agree with the Centre.

The plea emphasized that PM-ABHIM was tailored for rural areas, whereas Delhi's urban-focused health facilities were adequately served by existing mohalla clinics. It contested the mandatory signing of the MoU, citing autonomous policy decisions and legislative oversight unique to Delhi's healthcare architecture.

(With inputs from agencies.)