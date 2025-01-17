Left Menu

Visa Scam Exposed: Delhi Police Nab Fraudsters

Delhi Police arrested three men for cheating victims in Jharkhand by promising jobs abroad. They collected Rs 1.5 to 2 crore, shut their office, and fled with passports. After being tipped off, a Crime Branch team tracked and arrested the fraudsters in Uttam Nagar, Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:04 IST
Visa Scam Exposed: Delhi Police Nab Fraudsters
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a fraudulent operation targeting job seekers in Jharkhand. Three suspects were arrested for allegedly promising overseas employment and visa services, extracting large sums in return.

The fraudulent activity duped several individuals in Jamshedpur of Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore. After receiving payments, the accused disappeared, fleeing with the victims' passports.

Upon receiving information from Jharkhand Police, Delhi's Crime Branch initiated an investigation that led to the arrest of Faiyaz Khan, Mushtaq Siddiqui, and Vishwanath Pratap Singh in Uttam Nagar, who confessed their involvement in the scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025