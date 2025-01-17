Visa Scam Exposed: Delhi Police Nab Fraudsters

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a fraudulent operation targeting job seekers in Jharkhand. Three suspects were arrested for allegedly promising overseas employment and visa services, extracting large sums in return.

The fraudulent activity duped several individuals in Jamshedpur of Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore. After receiving payments, the accused disappeared, fleeing with the victims' passports.

Upon receiving information from Jharkhand Police, Delhi's Crime Branch initiated an investigation that led to the arrest of Faiyaz Khan, Mushtaq Siddiqui, and Vishwanath Pratap Singh in Uttam Nagar, who confessed their involvement in the scam.

