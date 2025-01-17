CIC Calls for RTI Amendments in Private Hospital Licensing

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has advised the Delhi government to cease the practice of post-facto license renewal for private hospitals. The CIC emphasized that private entities providing essential public services need inclusion under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, urging a state-specific amendment to the transparency law.

The call came during a case hearing where RTI applicant Sanjeev Kumar sought information about Artemis Hospital's licensing after receiving exorbitant bills for his wife's treatment. The CIC noted a pattern of unjustified billing facilitated by routine retroactive license renewals by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Commissioner Vinod Kumar Tiwari highlighted the necessity of labeling private service providers as 'Public Authorities,' demanding that amendments ensure such entities fall under the RTI Act. In response, the CIC issued a show-cause notice imposing penalties on DGHS for obstructing Kumar's right to information and awarded him compensation for undue hardships.

