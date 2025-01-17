Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Approves Major Initiatives for Development

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has made significant decisions to boost the state's development. Among the key highlights is the approval of a Rs 700 crore loan intended to facilitate additional paddy procurement during the 2024-25 kharif season. This move underscores the state's commitment to ensuring timely financial support to farmers.

In a bid to enhance welfare measures, the Cabinet has also sanctioned the establishment of 63 Anna Canteens to provide affordable meals in different constituencies, with an investment of Rs 38 crore. To strengthen these canteens' operations, a dedicated society will be instituted.

Additionally, the construction of a protective wall along the Krishna river's right bank in Guntur district at a cost of Rs 294 crore has been approved to avert flood risks. The Cabinet also granted tariff and tax exemptions to local industries and laid plans for ongoing infrastructure improvements and governance reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)