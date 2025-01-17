Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Approves Major Initiatives for Development

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has sanctioned several key projects. These include a Rs 700 crore loan for paddy procurement, establishing 63 new Anna Canteens, and constructing a retaining wall on Krishna river's right bank. Other approvals cover infrastructure, tariff exemptions, and governance enhancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:31 IST
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Approves Major Initiatives for Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has made significant decisions to boost the state's development. Among the key highlights is the approval of a Rs 700 crore loan intended to facilitate additional paddy procurement during the 2024-25 kharif season. This move underscores the state's commitment to ensuring timely financial support to farmers.

In a bid to enhance welfare measures, the Cabinet has also sanctioned the establishment of 63 Anna Canteens to provide affordable meals in different constituencies, with an investment of Rs 38 crore. To strengthen these canteens' operations, a dedicated society will be instituted.

Additionally, the construction of a protective wall along the Krishna river's right bank in Guntur district at a cost of Rs 294 crore has been approved to avert flood risks. The Cabinet also granted tariff and tax exemptions to local industries and laid plans for ongoing infrastructure improvements and governance reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025