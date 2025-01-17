Shocking Crime in Warsaw: Life Sentence for Dorian S.

A Polish court has sentenced a man to life in prison for the heinous crimes of rape, robbery, and murder of a Belarussian woman in Warsaw. Identified only as Dorian S., the perpetrator attacked the woman in February last year in the bustling streets of downtown Warsaw.

The victim, 25, who had moved from Belarus to Warsaw, a refuge for many Belarusians and Ukrainians, was found unconscious by a janitor on February 25. Sadly, she succumbed to her injuries days later, on March 1, at a local hospital.

Following a swift arrest and trial, the court convicted Dorian S. of a brutal assault that included putting a knife to the woman's throat. The case shook the city's reputation for safety and remains open to appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)