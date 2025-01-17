Left Menu

Empowering Arunachal: DCs Lead Grassroots Development

Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted the critical role of deputy commissioners in driving grassroots development during a DC conference. The focus was on effective policy implementation in governance, education, and public health to ensure sustainable growth and cultural preservation.

Updated: 17-01-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:53 IST
Empowering Arunachal: DCs Lead Grassroots Development
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu underscored the crucial role of deputy commissioners in propelling grassroots development during the DCs' recent conference. This two-day event served as a platform for in-depth discussions on significant governance themes, aiming to streamline the state's developmental agenda.

The conference, dubbed 'Sashakt Arunachal', featured sessions on governance aspects such as 'Surakshit', 'Shikshit', and 'Swachh' initiatives, underscoring the government's dedication to sustainable growth. Key figures, including Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, contributed innovative ideas and success stories.

Emphasizing education's role in preserving cultural heritage, Deputy CM Mein advocated for compulsory third language inclusion in schools, in sync with the National Education Policy. The conference concluded with a shared commitment to safeguarding the youth and fostering a safe and prosperous environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

