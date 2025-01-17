Controversy Brews Over SGPC Voter List Discrepancies

The Shiromani Akali Dal announced the convening of a significant meeting on January 21 wherein members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will discuss reported discrepancies in the voter lists for the apex gurdwara body. The meeting, spearheaded by SAD's working president, Balwinder Singh Bhunder, will also feature prominent figures such as SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and former SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

This urgent assembly follows alarming reports suggesting that numerous non-Sikh and bogus voters have been illicitly recorded into the electoral lists for the Gurdwara Election Commission's upcoming SGPC polls. A statement released by the SAD attributes the irregularities to alleged interference by the Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab government.

SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema disclosed that the party is actively gathering evidence across Punjab to challenge these discrepancies. With January 23 set as the cut-off date for objections to be filed with the Gurdwara Election Commission, the SAD is committed to ensuring all wrongly registered votes are overturned to protect the election's integrity.

