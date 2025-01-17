Delhi Govt Offices Close for Assembly Polls
All central government offices in Delhi and certain industrial establishments will be closed on February 5 due to assembly elections. Employees in central government sectors outside their voting constituencies may receive special leave to vote, as per existing guidelines.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:20 IST
- Country:
- India
All central government offices and several industrial establishments in Delhi will shut down on February 5 for the assembly polls, according to an order by the Personnel Ministry issued on Friday.
The directive allows employees residing in voting constituencies but working outside to avail a special casual leave for casting their votes. These provisions are a continuation of existing guidelines.
The electoral activities scheduled for February 5 include the legislative Assembly elections in Delhi and bye-elections in two other states: Tamil Nadu (Erode (East)) and Uttar Pradesh (Milkipur).
