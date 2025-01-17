Left Menu

Delhi Govt Offices Close for Assembly Polls

All central government offices in Delhi and certain industrial establishments will be closed on February 5 due to assembly elections. Employees in central government sectors outside their voting constituencies may receive special leave to vote, as per existing guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:20 IST
Delhi Govt Offices Close for Assembly Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

All central government offices and several industrial establishments in Delhi will shut down on February 5 for the assembly polls, according to an order by the Personnel Ministry issued on Friday.

The directive allows employees residing in voting constituencies but working outside to avail a special casual leave for casting their votes. These provisions are a continuation of existing guidelines.

The electoral activities scheduled for February 5 include the legislative Assembly elections in Delhi and bye-elections in two other states: Tamil Nadu (Erode (East)) and Uttar Pradesh (Milkipur).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025