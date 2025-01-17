Delhi Govt Offices Close for Assembly Polls

All central government offices and several industrial establishments in Delhi will shut down on February 5 for the assembly polls, according to an order by the Personnel Ministry issued on Friday.

The directive allows employees residing in voting constituencies but working outside to avail a special casual leave for casting their votes. These provisions are a continuation of existing guidelines.

The electoral activities scheduled for February 5 include the legislative Assembly elections in Delhi and bye-elections in two other states: Tamil Nadu (Erode (East)) and Uttar Pradesh (Milkipur).

(With inputs from agencies.)