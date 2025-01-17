Controversy Over Bhagat Singh Chowk Renaming

A plea to rename Shadman Chowk in Lahore after Bhagat Singh was dismissed by a Pakistani court on Friday. The Lahore High Court upheld the local corporation's decision, citing objections from a retired military officer.

This decision follows a petition filed by the Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation, which sought to honor Singh by placing his name and statue at the site of his execution. However, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore replied to the court, expressing concerns based on Commodore (Retd) Tariq Majeed's observations.

Majeed argued that Singh, who was hanged for killing a British officer in 1931, was not a revolutionary but a criminal. He contested the notion of Singh as a martyr and deemed naming the chowk after him contrary to Islamic values. In response, the Foundation plans to challenge this ruling in the Supreme Court, citing historical praise for Singh from Pakistan's founder, M A Jinnah.

(With inputs from agencies.)