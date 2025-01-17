Man Arrested in Jabalpur for Crime Against Minor
A 42-year-old man in Jabalpur was arrested for allegedly raping his granddaughter's five-year-old friend. The incident occurred when the child visited his house to play. After the assault, he gave the girl money for chips. The child reported the crime to her parents, who then notified the police.
A 42-year-old man in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl, a friend of his granddaughter, according to police.
The incident took place on Wednesday when the child visited the accused's home, which is located nearby, said Inspector Sangeeta Choudhary of Hanumantal Police Station.
After the assault, the man reportedly gave the victim money to buy chips. She later told her parents about the incident, prompting them to contact the authorities. The suspect is charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and is in judicial custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
