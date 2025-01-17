Left Menu

Tragic Attempt on Life After Court Hearing

A 16-year-old rape victim attempted suicide by poisoning at a court during proceedings related to her case in Kendrapara. She was taken to two hospitals for treatment. Her condition is serious, and an investigation has begun. Court proceedings were suspended following the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapara | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old girl, reportedly a victim of rape last June, attempted suicide by ingesting poison within court premises in Kendrapara on Friday, according to police reports.

She was initially admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and subsequently transferred to the Government District Headquarters Hospital in Kendrapara, officials stated.

The girl's condition is critically serious, and an investigation has been launched, confirmed Dilip Sahoo, the Inspector in-Charge of Kendrapara town police station. This distressing incident occurred in the washroom of the Kendrapara Additional District Judge-cum Special Judge Court (POCSO) as her hearing was progressing. Previously, she was allegedly raped on June 6 of the previous year, leading to the arrest of a 21-year-old accused. In light of the suicide attempt, court proceedings were halted, sources revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

