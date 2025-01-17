Left Menu

ICC Chief Prosecutor's Unannounced Diplomatic Mission to Syria

International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan visited Damascus for discussions with Syria's transitional government. The visit aims to support accountability for alleged war crimes in the conflict that toppled Bashir al-Assad. The ICC seeks justice for victims despite Syria not being a member of the court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, made a surprise visit to Damascus on Friday. He met with the leader of Syria's de facto government to discuss accountability for alleged war crimes.

Invited by Syria's transitional authority, Khan conversed with Ahmed al-Sharaa and the foreign minister about options for justice in The Hague for the victims of Syria's prolonged conflict. This unrest has claimed over half a million lives and displaced more than six million individuals.

While al-Sharaa, head of the group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, ensures new leadership, Syria's membership absence to the ICC poses jurisdictional challenges. Yet, new authorities urge for regime accountability over atrocities, including chemical attacks on civilians. Previous UN referrals for ICC jurisdiction were blocked by Russia and China in 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)

