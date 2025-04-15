Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's Legacy: Empowering Rights and Justice in India
The National Convention at O.P. Jindal Global University commemorates Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's enduring legacy in shaping Indian society and its Constitution. The event includes discussions on equality, justice, and governance, with prominent figures delving into contemporary socio-political issues influenced by Ambedkar's vision for a just society.
A national convention at O.P. Jindal Global University marked the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, underscoring his pivotal role in shaping India's Constitution. It highlighted Ambedkar's contributions to equality, justice, and governance.
Attorney General R. Venkataramani emphasized the ongoing relevance of Ambedkar's vision, which tackles social inequalities through constitutional frameworks. Various dignitaries, including Prof. C. Raj Kumar, echoed these sentiments, recognizing Ambedkar's profound impact on modern India.
The event featured discussions on dissent, human rights, and socio-political issues, aiming to deepen understanding of Ambedkar's legacy. It drew participation from esteemed academics and national leaders who explored his enduring influence on India's democratic and societal structures.
