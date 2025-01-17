Robbery Plot Thwarted: Five Arrested in Gurugram

Gurugram Police successfully thwarted a robbery attempt by arresting five individuals with illegal weapons on Friday. Authorities reported that the group was plotting the robbery near Adani Society in Sector 63A after receiving a key tip-off.

The Crime Unit quickly acted on the information, conducting a raid that led to the arrest of Shiv Kumar, Aman, Vishnu, Ishub, and Shokeen. During the arrest, officers seized a country-made pistol, a cartridge, an iron rod, a torch, and a stick from the suspects.

Police spokesperson revealed that each suspect had a history of criminal activities, including theft, arms offenses, and murder charges. An FIR has been registered, and further investigations into the case are currently underway.

