Robbery Plot Thwarted: Five Arrested in Gurugram
Gurugram Police arrested five individuals planning a robbery near Adani Society, recovering illegal weapons. The group had multiple charges against them, including theft and murder. The arrested individuals were found with a country-made pistol and other tools, and an FIR has been filed as investigations continue.
Gurugram Police successfully thwarted a robbery attempt by arresting five individuals with illegal weapons on Friday. Authorities reported that the group was plotting the robbery near Adani Society in Sector 63A after receiving a key tip-off.
The Crime Unit quickly acted on the information, conducting a raid that led to the arrest of Shiv Kumar, Aman, Vishnu, Ishub, and Shokeen. During the arrest, officers seized a country-made pistol, a cartridge, an iron rod, a torch, and a stick from the suspects.
Police spokesperson revealed that each suspect had a history of criminal activities, including theft, arms offenses, and murder charges. An FIR has been registered, and further investigations into the case are currently underway.
